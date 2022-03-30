AdaSwap, Cardano’s DeFi protocol, is launching an exclusive NFT marketplace

By

The decentralized exchange backed by actress Gal Gadot (known for her role in ‘Wonder Woman’), is launching an exclusive NFT marketplace.

***

The decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol AdaSwapnetwork-based Cardanoannounced on Wednesday the launch of a new market for tokens non-expendable (NFT).

denominated ADANFTthe new platform will implement a voting system powered by the token native to AdaSwap, AWS, which will allow users to verify NFT art collections before they are listed on the marketplace. In a nutshell, the mechanism will offer AWS holders a system of “efficient healing” for NFT art that is listed on the platform.

It also promises to provide lower transaction fees for minting and trading NFTs, and to make the market more decentralized by giving its users the ability to decide which collections are listed.

The team of AdaSwap believes this design will help the market overcome some of the hurdles currently facing major NFT markets; including the problem of imitators. Decentralized exchange (DEX) CEO Lennon Qualmann laid out his plans regarding the upcoming NFT market in a statement:

Our goal is to change the way NFTs interact with traditional financial protocols, as well as change the way NFTs are traded by introducing new and exciting ideas.

A mechanism for curing NFT art

In the press release, quoted by media such as cryptopotato, the DEX team explained some of the features it plans to adopt in order to meet its goals. Among them, they mention the introduction of a meticulously designed level structure for users, which would go hand in hand with the voting system.

On the one hand, ASW token holders will be able to vote for their favorite NFTs every week. Then a group of moderators “selected by the community” will present the most popular collections on the market. A rigorous “filtering” process will select only the most unique and interesting pieces of art for display and trade at ADANFT.

On the other hand, the users of the platform will be classified into three levels, silver, gold and platinum, depending on the number of ASW tokens they own. The tier system will be used to generate rare and ultra rare NFT exclusivity. However, will limit user access to NFTs, as only those at higher levels will be able to access the most exclusive and valuable collections.

This system will also serve to reward loyal fans of AdaSwap with airdrops (free distributions of tokens) and participation returns (staking). The team assured in a promotional video that it has collaborated with celebrity artists to list some “very limited NFT collections“, although he did not advance the names of these personalities.

The news comes shortly after AdaSwap managed to raise USD $2.6 million in a financing round that included the participation of some prominent figures; including actress and model Gal Gadot. The DEX, which stands out for being one of the first DeFi protocols built on top of the network Cardanois also backed by venture capital firms and blockchain What Efficient Frontier, GATE.IO, Onchain Capital and stardust.

