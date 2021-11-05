AdBlue has become impossible to find: without the additive, trucks stop and more

AdBlue, the fundamental additive for the latest generation diesel vehicles, is nowhere to be found. 1.5 million trucks risk stopping (and scalpers celebrate)

L’AdBlue has become nowhere to be found and now thousands of private cars and heavy vehicles are likely to remain stationary until a later date. A scenario from hell, which is added – and in part is a direct consequence of it – to the other nightmares of current events: from the unavailable chips, to the unavailability of many other fundamental materials for the proper functioning of our economy.

There is no AdBlue and 1.5 million trucks are in danger of stopping indefinitely

L’AdBlue began to enter the mainstream in 2015, it serves to cut nitrogen emissions from engines Euro6 diesel. The plants that produce it need large quantities of methane, which, however, is nowhere to be found (and when it is found it costs a lot of money).

The new Eurodiesels quite simply stop working without AdBlue. When the tank is empty the engine does not start anymore.

Many diesel cars of the latest generation have a separate tank for the additive.

In reality, writes La Repubblica, there is a trick to start the engine anyway: there are emulators that communicate false data to the engine control unit, allowing it to work even when the additive is exhausted. Obviously this is an illegal practice. And patience for private cars (but up to a certain point), because the shortage of AdBlue risks completely blocking the HGV industry.

In Italy alone, the absence of AdBlue risks blocking 1.5 million trucks. A disaster for the economy.

They were registered in Italy 1.5 million trucks with diesel Euro5 and Euro6, and therefore need Adblue to go on the road. Of these, 300,000 are vehicles with a capacity exceeding 35 quintals. The math is simple: the trucks stop, the economy stops.

The paradox, the workers underline, is that the AdBlue crisis is penalizing companies and truck drivers who have invested in renewing their vehicle fleet. The best performing vehicles stop, the less modern and more polluting trucks continue to circulate.

We are experiencing a crazy increase in management costs and operating costs and this affects above all those who have new and very efficient vehicles. Anyone who has invested with new vehicles powered by liquefied methane, LNG, is subject to refueling prices that are 2.5 times higher than in the spring. And now we add the blow of AdBlue shortage for new generation diesels

Andrea Manfron, general secretary of Fai Conftrasporto, explained to Sole 24 Ore.

AdBlue in brief

AdBlue has been talked about since 2009, but it is only more recently that manufacturers have started using it for their latest generation vehicles. It is a DEF, an acronym for Diesel Exhaust Fluid, which, injected into the SCR, contributes to transforming harmful emissions into less polluting and harmful emissions. It does this by breaking down the nitrogen oxides in nitrogen and water in a gaseous state.

It is thanks to AdBlue that the latest generation diesel engines limit NOx production to below 80 mg / km.

Depending on the type of vehicle, AdBlue tanks generally contain between 10 and 20 liters of additive and on average the engines consume one liter of AdBlue per 1,000km, writes the Spanish-language portal Marca.com.

In other words, many motorists fill up with one tank of AdBlue per year. Different story for heavy vehicles.

While it is a recent novelty in private vehicles, it has been common in the heavy transport industry for many more years.

Not just trucks and cars: it is also used for a large number of special and agricultural vehicles, such as some large tractors.

AdBlue basically contains urea and water. In Italy there is only one plant that produces urea and AdBlue: it is managed by Yara, it is located in Ferrara and has been shut down since the end of October. The reason? Due to the crazy prices of methane it had been producing at a loss for several months. Production costs had far exceeded the market price of AdBlue and the company’s other products.

60% of the national AdBlue requirement arrived from the Ferrara plant.

The problem, as you may have guessed, is not exclusively Italian: all three main AdBlue producers at European level have commented. In addition to the Yara company in Ferrara, the Slovak company Duslo and the Spanish SKW Piesteritz also stopped production.

The scalpers of AdBlue

Obviously there is no lack of those who have seen in the shortage of AdBlue a greedy earning opportunity. If in normal conditions a 10L tank of AdBlue cost about 10 euros, now on eBay there is no shortage of adverts with indecent prices. In some cases we are talking about hundreds, if not thousands, of euros. On a quick search, it is however still possible to find several offers at human prices.

These days there is a real rush to distributors and to the shelves of DIY stores. “Wholesale warehouses are emptied with the speed with which smooth feathers dissolved from the shelves of pandemic hoarders a year and a half ago,” writes Jacopo Giliberto in Il Sole 24 Ore.

In the specialized channels for the supply of companies and hauliers, writes La Repubblica, the prices for 1000L of AdBlue have simply doubled: from an average of 250 euros to over 500.



