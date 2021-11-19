AdBlue, no alarms but the price has doubled – Mobility

The crisis ofAdBlue she came back or maybe she never even started. What seemed to be yet another handicap for the mobility and road transport sector in a period in which the pandemic and shortage of semiconductors already represent an almost insurmountable obstacle has been reduced. The rush for stocks of the liquid so precious for diesel engines in order to reduce emissions is available, even if it costs twice as much as in the past. A series of factors lead to this situation, starting with price of methane which consequently increased production costs by forcing the Yara of Ferrara, which produces 60% of the urea available in Italy.

To get to the bottom of the matter, Il Corriere della Sera interviewed Claudio Mascialino, managing director of Resnova AdBlue, one of the main importers of AdBlue (in particular that of Resnova derives from the German Basf). The CEO of the Italian company immediately wanted to clarify, underlining some fundamental aspects: “AdBlue is available to both motorists and heavy vehicle fleets. We are not facing a crisis, but a series of facts that have generated alarmism. In reality today there are two problems on the horizon, but they do not affect the availability of the product, at least in Italy. ” The situation, therefore, as mentioned, has worsened with the increase in the prices of methane and they will risk continuing to rise if the latter’s costs do not fall. However, other factors also weigh on AdBlue, as highlighted by Mascialino himself: “With the increase in the prices of raw materials, some local producers have slowed down or suspended production. The Ferrara plant, for example, was shut down for a few weeks (it should start up again shortly). This happens cyclically due to maintenance needs and does not cause problems, because the lack of the product for a few weeks is compensated for by storage and by other producers. This time the stop coincided with the price increase. “

The question that arises is what could happen next year if the context did not change? In this case, the managing director of Resnova once again wants to reassure motorists: “Regarding availability, we should rest assured. Prices will certainly continue to rise if methane and electricity continue to rise. The important thing is to manage the market conscientiously, regulating logistics as best as possible. “