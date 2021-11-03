AdBlue, out of stock and skyrocketing price

With the onset of autumn they also come strong increases in various sectors, including that of wheeled transport; in addition to the increase in fuel prices additives also recorded a sharp surge. We reported it a few days ago and unfortunately now the situation is more than real: theAdBlue it is now running out, with some factories that have had to stop production due to the scarcity of the raw materials necessary for the realization.

As the Yara of Ferrara that has stopped activities due to the rise in methane prices and difficulties in the production of ammonia, a necessary component to obtain AdBlue. Introduced in 2016, AdBlue is a high purity aqueous urea solution which, through chemical reduction, transforms nitrogen oxides into nitrogen (N2) and water (H2O) in gaseous elemental form. It is a solution designed to reduce emissions in Euro 5 and Euro 6 diesel engines and, like the fuel, it must be topped up cyclically.

AdBlue has thus become a luxury commodity and has already started there race for speculation, especially online. While in the main stores the price has more than doubled, on some sites, as reported by Corriere della Sera, the value of a 5 or 10 liter tank has increased by up to six times; a speculation that has also arrived on eBay where there are those who try to sell the additive even for 1,800 euros (10 liters). In addition to the race for speculation, there are those who, like the managers of large fleets of heavy vehicles, are moved in advance to buy enough AdBlue to properly fuel their vehicles even if it is missing from the market; an example is reported again in the Corriere della Sera which highlights how the strategy has been adopted by several fleet manager. Should the situation not improve, we may see one stop of greener vehicles, such as Euro 5 and Euro 6, and to the continuous circulation of the most polluting vehicles without this additive; a real paradox.