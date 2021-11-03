Adblue unavailable and increasingly expensive, less polluting diesels at risk …

There lack of a liquid for diesel engines risks to send transport haywire, from trucks to cars. This is the alarming scenario that has been taking shape in recent days in the sector due to the serious shortage of AdBlue. It is an indispensable additive to make the latest generation diesel engines, increasingly difficult to find on the market.

The substance, a urea and ammonia-based solution that is poured into a special tank on the vehicle, is able to reduce the polluting emissions of Euro 5 and Euro 6 diesel engines, in particular sulfur. In the chemical process with which it is produced there is also the methane, in turn protagonist in the last weeks of a surge in prices. The soaring cost of raw materials, including the aforementioned natural gas, created a chain reaction involving the same liquid solution used in modern diesels.

In fact, the cost of AdBlue has more than doubled in a short time, going from 230 euros to almost 500 euros per ton. Thus the price to produce it became higher than the selling price. An unsustainable mechanism that has had strong repercussions on manufacturing companies, starting with Yara Italia, a Ferrara-based company that produces 60 percent of the liquid, forced to stop temporarily in order not to make a loss. AdBlue is essential to reduce nitrogen oxides from latest generation diesel trucks and cars. The consequence? The price has doubled, from 25 to 50 cents per liter. The emergency, which has affected not only Italy but also other European countries, is creating a paradox: the lack of the substance risks leaving the most modern and less polluting vehicles, Euro 5 and Euro 6 approved, unable to walk parked without the «magic» liquid, while the most polluting vehicles, Euro 4 or lower, will be able to circulate without problems as they do not need the fluid. It is estimated that in the short term, if solutions are not found and production does not restart, there could be something like one and a half million trucks stopped, unable to circulate on the roads to deliver the goods, with a consequent and evident crisis in the sector of the road transport and logistics, not to mention the millions of private cars, which are used mainly for work. In the meantime, there are those who act on impulse and those who try to take advantage of it: in fact, the phenomena of product hoarding and speculation are increasingly numerous.

Read also Methane, half an hour to refuel where prices have soared less

In the points of sale, from wholesale warehouses to DIY chains, where it is possible with a stroke of luck to find more, AdBlue is exhausted in a flash, with truckers (and not only) wandering from one service station to another without turning off the engine of their vehicle for fear of not being able to turn it on again, in search of the unobtainable “magical fluid”. Without the substance, in fact, the Scr catalyst mounted on diesel vehicles does not work, so the car (or heavy vehicle) would not comply with the anti-pollution regulations. In this regard, the comment of the legal representative of Yara Italia released to the newspaper La Nuova Ferrara is dejected and worried: «In Europe, half of the producers have closed. Everyone is stopping or reducing production. The alternative would be to import products from abroad, but with the closures of factories in the Old Continent and with the limited logistical capabilities that exist, the Italian system is unable to replace Ferrara in a short time ».