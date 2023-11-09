Add, depression and anxiety, the pathologies that men present most to the SLP – El Sol de San Luis

attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety and depressionThere are some diseases and Mental Disorders he presents the most men currently.

This is what he pointed out mauricio torres vidalesGeneral Physician and resident of the psychiatry area of ​​the “Dr. Everardo Neumann Peña” Psychiatry Clinic, who explained in detail When it comes to mental health issues, men continue to face stigma and criticism which produces a constant in them Refusing to request psychological or psychiatric help,

,These dictates of masculinity cause men to commonly reject psychiatric or psychological help. which sometimes forces them to remain strong in front of others Don’t show your emotions or weaknessesbut in the long run their mental health is affected,

For this reason, Torres Vidales emphasized that Men do not reveal their emotions so easily and this impacts their daily lives.Since controlling their emotions can lead them to act against themselves e.g. suicidal,

“These attitudes are also reflected on health in general, It is these women who go and come asking for help. And they follow, because Men are even more resistant to doing this,

He said that this is also because Men, for the most part, do not want to deal with what they feel and do not want to show if they are going through a state of sadness, depression or sadness.,

“Today, work done within the clinic has shown that men resort to various distractions such as Add, depression and anxiety And early detection is very important becauseAnd this can lead to problems like depression and anxiety.,

Finally, Dr. Torres Vidales calls on society Stigma men seeking psychiatric helpTo go Disintegrating the roles that have been damaging their mental health for many years For men.

“This is important because today Suicide rates increase And although statistically more women declare that they are going to commit aggression against themselves, It is men who succeed in achieving this, Therefore, the prevalence of these problems is The basic thing is that they know how to ask for help And show what they think is right, that Prioritize your mental health This is also an opportunity Improve your quality of life,