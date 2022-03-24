add them to the cart now

There is nothing left for the AliExpress anniversary: ​​we share a small preview of bargains that you can now add to your basket.

The next day 28 AliExpress will hold its twelfth anniversary. Twelve years of online sales that the platform will commemorate with hundreds of offers in products of all kinds, for which there will be so much direct discounts What special coupons.

For our part, we have collected 5 bargains of the big day of AliExpress that, although are not available yet, you can leave added to your shopping cart. In this way, as soon as we reach day 28 you will only have to hit the “buy” button.

As you can see below, some of these products will have an active coupon with which you will have extra savings, which will vary depending on the product you buy: the higher the amount, the greater the savings. So, before moving on to our pre-selection of bargains, we leave you the full list of coupons so you have them on hand:

AEL4 : 4 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 29 euros.

: 4 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 29 euros. AEL14 : 14 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 99 euros.

: 14 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 99 euros. AEL30 : 30 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 199 euros.

: 30 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 199 euros. AEL8 : 8 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 59 euros.

: 8 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 59 euros. AEL19 : 19 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 129 euros.

: 19 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 129 euros. AEL45: 44 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 299 euros.

As usual, you can also apply an exclusive Andro4all discount:

ALIANDROID4ALL8 : 8 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 59 euros.

: 8 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 59 euros. ALIANDROID4ALL19 : 19 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 129 euros.

: 19 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 129 euros. ALIANDROID4ALL45: 45 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 299 euros.

And now yes, Let’s go with those bargains! Remember that they will be active from the day 28 at 9 in the morning (Spanish time), if you are interested in one, do not forget to add it to the basket, units are limited!

5 offers that will be activated next day 28

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro. for little more than 40 euros you can get these brand new Xiaomi headphones. They have a discount of almost 30 euros and are perhaps the best option with active noise cancellationsince, among other things, they include fast charge and wireless charging.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro

Xiaomi MiBand 6. In case you have not yet bought a Mi Band 6, now you have a wonderful opportunity, since its price will plummet to €26.64 during AliExpress anniversary. It is the indisputable queen of smart bracelets: it is waterproof, it has a battery for almost two weeks, it includes dozens of sports modes, blood oxygen measurement, sleep monitoring… of everything!

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Mi Band 6

Amazfit Neo. Another great option is this original Amazfit Neo, a smart watch from vintage-inspired that will please even the most analogical. Follow your physical activity in real time as well as the quality of your sleep or notifications from your mobile. The only drawback is that it is not suitable for swimming, otherwise it is as good a purchase as the Mi Band 6 itself (even more so if we take into account that its autonomy can reach 30 days…).

Buy on AliExpress: Amazfit Neo

Google Chromecast 3. If you have a “not smart” television you can bring it into the 21st century with this cool gadget. The Chromecast 3 will allow you send content from your mobile or tablet to the TV without any complication. If your television has HDMI, it is a purchase that you will hardly regret.

Buy on AliExpress: Google Chromecast 3

Xiaomi MiTV P1. Finally, on the 28th you will be able to get the xiaomi best selling tv for just €179.99, its lowest price to date. You get a 32-inch Smart TV packed with extras like HDR10+screen 4K Borderless, Dolby Audio, Android TV 10 out of the box, or a remote that supports voice assistants. It will certainly be one of the chollazos of the anniversary.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi MiTV P1

