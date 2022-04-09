Add voice effects to WhatsApp audio notes from your Xiaomi and without installing anything – Xiaomi News

MIUI allows you to integrate many of its native features into third party applications. As proof of this, we have Game Turbo, a tool that has gone through multiple updates until it found its most optimized version, and with which you can record voice messages for WhatsApp using its voice modifier.

For those who don’t know, Game Turbo has a voice modifier that you can use during an online game with other players. However, this fun feature is not only available for games, but also works for other apps like WhatsApp.

All you have to do is configure it correctly. For this reason, on this occasion we explain How to activate the Game Turbo voice modifier on your Xiaomi to record voice messages on WhatsApp.

How to enter the Game Turbo menu

From MIUI you have multiple paths to access Game Turbo features. On the one hand, you can enter the Security app and go to the end and click on “Game Turbo”.

On the other hand, you can enter MIUI settings and access the section “special functions”, in which you will also find a quick access to the game optimizer. Similarly, some devices they have a direct access in the applications menu of the main screen. If so, you just have to click on the shortcut to enter the Game Turbo menu.

Change your voice to record audio on WhatsApp

Once you enter the Game Turbo menu, all you have to do is click on the add icon. Then you need to follow these steps:

You will then be redirected to a new screen, in which p you can add a game to be optimized by the tool .

. Instead of choosing a game, you are going to activate the WhatsApp switch.

In this way, you will notice that, when you enter the instant messaging app, the Game Turbo optimization tab appears on one side. Now from this point:

Slide the Game Turbo tab and click on “voice modifier ”.

”. Then, select any of the options that appear there.

Finally, click on the record button to create an audio with modified voice of maximum 10 seconds. Take advantage of this trick to play pranks on your acquaintances, and if you want to have a little more fun, we invite you to read this article on how to make the screen of your Xiaomi transparent.