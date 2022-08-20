Added sugar and how to identify if a food has it

The added sugar It is not good for your health, and you have to learn to identify which foods contain it.

How are sugars present in food?

The American Heart Association (AHA) clarifies that there are 2 types of sugars in food Those that inherently possess it due to their nature such as fruit (fructose) or milk (lactose) and there are others that evidently have it added, either in the form of conventional white sugar “sucrose” or, as ingredients in the form of caloric sweeteners: honey, muscovado, corn syrup…).

The main source of added sugars in Western diets it is found in beverages, desserts, sweet snacks, sweetened coffee or tea, industrialized cereals, cereal bars, energy drinks, juices, dairy products, and candy.

The same association recommends above all, limit consumption of added sugars in food to no more than 6% of daily calories. For women, that’s about 6 teaspoons (25 g) which is no more than 100 calories a day and for men, that’s about 150 calories from about 9 teaspoons (36 g).

How can you tell if a food contains hidden added sugar?

Does what you eat have sugar? Peter Dazeley

The organization’s site Child Smile of the NHS government agency in Scotland says that it is very common that despite the fact that there are sweet-tasting foods, in the list of ingredients of their nutritional labels do not contain the word “sugar” as such and yet they do. That is why it is very important to learn to read food labels because they do not actually declare it that way, but with other names. In the case of the English language, one piece of advice they give is that many hidden sugars can be recognized because their name ends in “ose” (sucrose, dextrose, maltose…), which in Spanish would be “osa” (sucrose, dextrose, maltose…) and the order in which they appear in the list has to do with the amount they contain. So if there is a related word at the beginning, you would expect it to have a greater amount of that type of sugar. Ingredients are commonly reported in order of importance relative to the amount of sugar they contain.