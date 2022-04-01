Addicted to ‘The Dropout’? Add these shows to the top of your watch list

ads

In Elizabeth Meriwether’s fantastic true crime drama miniseries The Dropout, Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried stars as the now-disgraced founder of the medical technology company Theranos. With a company once worth a staggering $9 billion, the eccentric Stanford dropout and Steve Jobs, wannabe Elizabeth Holmes was hailed as a Silicon Valley feminist goddess. Her seemingly beautiful morality involved revolutionizing the blood testing industry and making it more affordable and accessible for people to know the facts about their own health.

She claimed that she and her team invented a portable technology, called the “Edison” machine, that could test blood for hundreds of serious diseases and disorders with just a harmless prick of a finger. Sounds great, right? If only science were real. Surprisingly, the entire enterprise was fraudulent, and Elizabeth turned out to be a master manipulator.

Amanda Seyfried nails every aspect of Elizabeth’s eerie baritone voice and quirky mannerisms in the Hulu series, making it hard to look away from the train wreck unfolding on screen.

Our list of TV dramas that feature similarities to The Dropout includes stories about con artists, self-serving CEOs, the pharmaceutical industry, and women in business. Get your Buttered Popcorn and Snuggies ready for an epic binge-watching marathon.

‘Dirty John’ (2018–)Source: Bravo

One of Bravo’s few scripted series, Season 1 of Alexandra Cunningham’s true crime anthology series Dirty John explores the terrifying deception of serial con man John Meehan, fabulously played by Eric Bana (Hulk). Based on the hit podcast of the same name, Dirty John follows the protagonist Debra Newell (Connie Britton), a rich and successful interior designer who is looking for love. So when she meets charming Dr. John Meehan on a 50+ dating site, she feels like he hit the jackpot.

The two are so in love with each other that they get married after a few months of dating. We know, big red flag. Debra’s two daughters, on the other hand, played by Emmy nominee Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) and Emmy winner Julia Garner (Ozark), can see through John’s web of lies. Is he even a doctor? Are you after Debra’s money? It’s not long before things take a violent turn.

‘Dopesick’ (2021)Source: Hulu

From creator Danny Strong, Hulu’s Dopesick turns its attention to America’s battle royale against opioid addiction. Based on journalist Beth Macy’s non-fiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company That Addicted America, the drama series shows how Purdue Pharma marketed its opioid OxyContin, brazenly lying about the dangers of its addictive properties. Purdue claimed that “less than 1 percent” of users would become addicted to taking the prescription pain reliever. It was a statement that would steal so many lives.

Starring Oscar nominee Michael Keaton (Birdman), Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Will Poulter (Midsommar), and Rosario Dawson (Trance), Dopesick may change the way you look at Big Pharma.

‘We crashed’ (2022)Source: Apple TV Plus

If you’re employed at some kind of creative media startup in Manhattan, the chances are pretty high that you’ve worked at WeWork. You can thank WeWork’s enigmatic co-founder Adam Neumann, a college dropout, for that. Based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello’s Apple TV drama series WeCrashed highlights the oddly cult-like rise and fall of profitable office space start-ups.

After the company was founded in 2010, it took less than a decade to transform the once-small WeWork space into a massive global brand worth $47 billion. However, things started to turn ugly for WeWork when it filed for an IPO (initial public offering) in 2019.

The series stars Oscar winner Jared Leto as the divine former company CEO Adam Neumann and Oscar winner Anne Hathaway (Les Miserables) as his wife, Rebekah.

‘Inventing Anna’ (2022) Source: Netflix

Like Elizabeth Holmes, the “fake German heiress” Anna Delvey is an infamous con artist. With her Instagram fame, iconic Celine sunglasses, and brash personality, Russian-born Anna Sorokin convinced New York’s elite inner circle, luxury hotels, and big banks that she was a German heiress with a trust fund valued at more than $60 million. She unbelievably, she stole more than $275,000 in the mid-2010s.

Based on reporting by New York Magazine journalist Jessica Pressler, Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix limited drama series Inventing Anna will leave you obsessed with the luxurious life that Anna, sometimes called “the Soho hustler,” manufactured. Emmy winner Julia Garner (there she is again!) flawlessly plays Anna Delvey.

‘Minx’ (2022– )Source: HBO Max

While Ellen Rapoport’s Minx is the only show on our list that isn’t based on a true story, the HBO Max series is heavily inspired by 1970s erotic magazines like Viva and Playgirl. When ardent feminist Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond) sets out to create a women’s magazine that doesn’t portray them as “second-class citizens,” the Old White Men™ of the publishing industry don’t appreciate her vision. She enters low-cost porn magazine publisher Doug (Jake Johnson).

Despite publishing seedy magazines like Secretaries Secretaries and Pies Pies Pies, he convinces Joyce to collaborate with him to create the first erotic magazine for women, with naked men. Initially, she thinks the idea is preposterous, but Doug inspires her to look at feminism from a whole new perspective. In short, Minx is a wonderful good time. We love a hustler woman.

