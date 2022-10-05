Addictions and scandals of Cara Delevingne: A young life full of controversy

These are very hard times for Cara Delevingne. Everything took another turn, the turn of her genuine concern, when her friend Margot Robbie was caught leaving the model’s house with tears in her eyes: how badly had she seen her?

The blonde actress invited her friend to a detoxification trip to Argentina, but the winds are not blowing in Cara’s favor: it all ended with an interned photographer. But, what is Cara’s story like?

At the age of 30, the model was immediately distinguished by that different profile that many quickly catalog as a “rebellious model”. Along the same lines were her film productions, with indie films such as “Paper Towns” and the ineffable “Suicide Squad”, where she met Margot.

Before, Cara’s childhood was marked by the addictions of her mother, Pandora Stevens. The woman was the daughter of a British press tycoon, Jocelyn Stevens, and Jane Sheffield, one of the bridesmaids of Princess Margaret, sister of Queen Elizabeth II: “too much money,” Woody Allen would say. The woman joined Charles Hamer Delevingne but she fell into the hell of addictions.

Cara attended the exclusive school for girls “Francis Holland”; Her group of friends included her “socialite” sisters Chloe and Poppy, the latter of whom paved the way for modeling. But the heroin wreaked havoc on her mother, who had to be admitted several times to various institutions. “An addicted father marks the childhood of any child. You grow up too soon because you’re parenting them. My mom is an amazingly strong person with a huge heart, and I love her. But an addiction is not something you recover from, I don’t think so. I know there are people who quit drugs and that’s fine, but that’s not the case. She keeps fighting”, reads a famous statement from the model.

Cara fears that her mother’s essence has moved into her through the genes. She has struggled with depression since she was 17 years old, when she already had suicidal thoughts. In 2017, she met Harvey Weinstein on the road. As the accusations rained down on him, Cara was one of the harshest, recounting monstrous situations experienced with the condemned producer.

“You will never succeed in this industry as a lesbian,” the producer told her, asking her if she had had relationships with celebrities. “I thought she was crazy,” Cara explained; everything finally came crashing down when the man asked her to have a threesome, she refused and it all ended with shoving.

“I thought I wouldn’t reach this age, I thought I was going to die sooner,” Cara told Vanity Fair, but she did. And if she manages to correct some issues, she may be able to enjoy many more years.