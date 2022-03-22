Addictions, anorexia, autism: 30 million in the new Provincial Plan, mostly to individuals and social cooperatives – Health and Wellness

TRENTO. Approved by the provincial government, on the recommendation of the health councilor Stefania Segnana, the 2022 directives for the health company for the areas of disability and rehabilitation, mental health, maternal and child health and developmental age, addictions.

Financing changes annual for the Directives are due to the new agreement that the Healthcare Company will stipulate for the SAL Service – sociality, living and work, adult mental health area with the new service manager in the Alto Garda – Ledro and Giudicarie area, for an estimated cost of 960,500 euros on an annual basis plus tax burdens, to the hiring of a new educator for the Cooperative Oltre who will become fully operational after the transfer to the new headquarters and of course the path that involves Casa Sebastiano and which aims to implement the answers to the needs of families and caregivers to an amount of 1,330,000 euros, and the revision of the tariffs for Il Quadrifoglio – Anffas Trentino onlus, calibrated on the real needs of operators at the end of the experimentation period.

For autism the Healthcare Company will adhere to the AquA project of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, through which it will be possible to implement professionalism and services for the transition to adulthood. Consistent with this project, the Health Authority is always given a mandate to structure a single point of evaluation and definition of projects aimed at people with autism spectrum disorder, which could be hinged on UVM Disability, during 2022.

For eating disordersin addition to the clinics, starting from March, the residential community will also be transferred to the new structure in via Borsieri in Trento.

As part of the mental health for developmental agethe Department and the Healthcare Company are committed to identifying a structure for the Crisis Center for minors and young adults in a phase of psychopathological acuity, whose characteristics should be those of a small community, outside the hospital setting, equipped with hotel comfort and a multidisciplinary team, adequately trained and prepared.

For the Ucipem clinic – Project Pinocchio, with Apss the target has been redefined by introducing among the activities also situations of high parental conflict, while the 2022 activity continues for the objective projects of co-housing in the psychiatric field and parental support for the prevention of childhood distress.

Under the addiction profile, the Technical Table, made up of Apss and community representatives, led to the diversification of therapeutic offers, in order to be able to offer individualized therapeutic projects and use resources based on the needs of care at a precise moment in people’s lives; Treatment modules have been identified that can be implemented in the course of 2022 taking into account the constraints and opportunities currently present.

The total funding foreseen is equal to 30,744,394 euros divided as follows:

disability and rehabilitation area: € 17,808,121;

maternal infant area and developmental age: 2,083,350 euros;

mental health area: 7,526,504 euros;

dependencies area: € 2,860,622;

other areas: € 465,797.

“The programmatic indications – explains the commissioner Segnana – take into account some innovations including the introduction of agreements between the provincial health services company and the Valle Communities to allow the activation of personalized assistance in favor of disabled people , both adults and minors with serious and complex social and health needs welcomed in social assistance structures.

The directives then include funding increases mainly due to the redetermination of tariffs for increases in private health contracts and social cooperativesas well as for other specific projects including – continues the commissioner – I would like to recall the strengthening of the Casa Sebastiano project, managed by Autismo Trentino, to broaden the target of recipients and increase the response to the need of families and caregivers to take advantage of periods of relief”.