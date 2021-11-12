Addis Ababa air disaster, Boing admits responsibility. “Finally the truth about the death of our parents”

Boeing admits its faults and will compensate the families of the victims of the Addis Ababa tragedy. The news arrives today in Italy: after a long negotiation – the lawsuit was filed in May 2019 – Boeing and the lawyers of the relatives of the 157 people who died in the 737 Max plane crash that occurred in March two years ago, “have reached a ‘agreement that lays the foundations for resolving the lawsuits filed against the aircraft manufacturer “. In that terrible accident two Aretini lost their lives: the spouses Carlo Spini and Gabriella Viciani. Husband and wife – he was a retired doctor and she was a nurse – wanted to reach Kenya first and then Sudan where the association they had been part of for some time, Africa 3000, was carrying out two important projects.

“Boeing has finally admitted its responsibilities – comments the daughter Elizabeth – and this is the really important aspect for us. The airline has publicly admitted that it caused the death of many people: over 300 in two accidents that occurred within a few months. In this way, moreover, justice was also done to the crew of the plane: the pilots and all the staff had done the impossible to try to save the lives of our parents and all those people who were on board. They tried to the last and today this aspect has finally been clarified “.

Difficult, if not impossible, to think of an economic quantification of the damage for the family members of the two Aretini. A huge loss, that of Carlo and Gabriella. An immense pain for those who have lost them.

The cause of families

The lawsuit brought by the family members led to an agreement – not yet final – presented yesterday before the District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, according to which – as reported by the Dire agency – “Boeing accepted responsibility for the accident and the family’s legal representatives agreed not to pursue punitive damages against the aircraft manufacturer. Family members, however, can still claim damages or reach an agreement with Boeing through mediation.”

Not only that, the airline agreed that in any process “will admit to accepting responsibility for the crash of flight ET302” and will declare that “does not blame or argue that any other person or entity was responsible.”

The families of the 157 people who died in the 2019 accident of a Max jet piloted by Ethiopian Airlines had blamed the company “for having neglected the design, production and certification of the 737 Max, also blaming it for not having grounded the plane after a first crash in Indonesia in late 2018 “. Everything, according to the families “not to lose profits”

Before reaching this agreement, the family lawyers carried out very thorough investigations, spending months collecting evidence to prove Boeing’s responsibility. “examining some two million pages of documents and questioning 14 witnesses under oath”.

Boeing, following the two disasters of 2019, said in a statement that it had made significant changes to prevent accidents like those of the Max from happening again. “Boeing is committed to ensuring that all families who have lost loved ones in accidents are fully and fairly compensated for their loss. ” the company said. “By accepting responsibility, Boeing’s agreement with families allows the parties to focus their efforts on determining the appropriate compensation for each family.”