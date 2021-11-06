Addis Ababa, rebel siege “We will bury them in blood”

On 11 October two years ago, Abiy Ahmed Ali was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Today he must wear the fighter’s jacket, in an attempt to end a war that threatens to send Ethiopia upside down. The tension between government and rebel forces is constantly evolving. The militiamen of the People’s Liberation Front of Tigray, led by Getachew Reda and claiming the return to a dominant position in the country, have taken control of several key cities and joined another armed group, the Oromo Liberation Army , to besiege Debre Birhan and march on Addis Ababa, which is a hundred kilometers away. “We will bury those dogs of our enemies with our blood and our bones,” Abiy said.

A year after the conflict, which originally arose from a clash between power groups within the coalition that had ruled Ethiopia until 2018, Prime Minister Abiy appeals to the population to stop the advance of the rebels amid mutual accusations of rape and genocide. The war has already resulted in the deaths of at least 700,000 people and the wounding of another 5 million. The government meanwhile declared a state of emergency for six months, urging residents to organize to defend the city.

The country’s hopes for peace in the Horn of Africa ended in blood, while the Ethiopian government denounced the presence of white mercenaries. It would be the Wagner Group, a militia that Moscow has deployed in Africa but which in the past has also taken part in actions in the Donbass and Syria. According to the New York Times, a unit linked to the Ministry of Defense could be hidden behind the initials. The holder of the dicastery, Sergey Shoygu, categorically denied any involvement, but many report having seen in Ethiopia in recent weeks Evgenij Prigozin, a businessman very close to Putin and Shoygu himself, and financier of mercenary groups . Russia would therefore be in the game, as would China, two nations that have a strong interest in getting their hands on the ports of the Horn of Africa, which are strategic for their commercial activities. Moscow and Beijing have been making an antechamber for a long time, but Abiy does not want to give concessions. Unleashing an internal war on him is the sneaky blackmail to induce him to change register.

The United States, which has sent diplomat Jeffrey Feltman to Addis Ababa to put an end to the conflict, are placed in an already complicated chessboard. Meanwhile, the State Department has authorized the voluntary departure of non-essential embassy personnel. The hypothesis that the war could move to the capital is more concrete every day. Without forgetting that the Tigray Front and Oromo have formed a tactical alliance, but they are long-time enemies. Should Addis Ababa fall, it would lead to a bloody settling of scores.