Addis Ababa, Tigrinya Salesian missionaries arrested

The Addis Ababa government raises the game against the church and arrests the Salesian missionaries from Tigrinya. On Friday, November 5, federal security forces raided the headquarters of the Salesians Ethiopian in the Gottera area of ​​Addis Ababa arresting 35 priests, brothers and lay employees in the Center, including four foreign missionaries immediately released. The next day, six other people of non-Ethiopian nationality were released and at the moment, without specific charges and locked up in an unknown location, about twenty Salesians and lay people all of Tigrinya origin remain in the hands of the Ethiopian police. Among others, the provincial superior Hailemariam Medhin, the bursar fra Tedros Berhe, the bursar and dean of the college of Macallè, Father Girmay Berhane, and the coordinators of the Salesian schools and youth centers of Macallè and Shire, also ended up in the cell. in the Tigray All realities supported with projects by the Catholic communities of many countries, including Italy

The arrests were ordered in the frame of the state of emergency declared on Wednesday 3 November by the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Nobel Peace Prize 2019, in the face of the advance of the forces of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, with which a very tough conflict has been going on for a year, of the Oromo Liberation Army, their allies. In the capital, an indiscriminate hunt for the Tigrinya, all considered enemies, has taken place. Officially accomplices of the TPLF are being sought, but from the hate speeches that run on social media, as reported by Amnesty International last week, the level of tension is skyrocketing. The Salesians have ended up in the mad whirlwind increasingly similar to ethnic cleansing, offering among other things a precious professional training service and help to the many street children, without ethnic distinctions.

Shocked by the event, the Salesians in Ethiopia, in a message sent to the Fides agency, they invite us to “pray for peace and unity in the country” asking for the release of those arrested. In a situation of suffering, poverty, fear and absolute precariousness, all Christians in Ethiopia hope that the Pope’s appeal, the intervention of the African Union – whose special envoy Obasanjo and met yesterday in; Macalle in Tigrai the leader of the Tplf and regional president Debretsien with the consent of the Ethiopian premier Abiy – that of the American envoy to the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltham help to calm the situation.

“The news of the arrest of Ethiopian and Eritrean priests, deacons and laity who lived in the provincial house of the Salesians –

comments don Mosè Zerai, president of the Habeshia agency – leaves us dismayed. We still fail to

understand the reasons behind such a serious act: why arrest priests who carry out their mission

of education, moreover in a center that has always been committed to doing good, very popular for years by many children, where

do street children recover? They arrested the Provincial, priests, kitchen staff deacons, we know of

raids and searches in other religious houses. But it is clear to everyone that churches, houses of religious, are not centers of politics. We hope that everything will be resolved as soon as possible and that a very rapid liberation will be reached for all, and that this madness will not be an obstacle to the mission of the Church towards the poor and towards those who find themselves in difficulty. I myself have visited that Center e

noted how it worked well, open to all without any distinction of ethnicity, religion, social class “.

Last Sunday, after the Angelus, the Pope again recalled the sufferings of Ethiopia and prayed for peace.