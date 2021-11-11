Addis Abeba, Italian aid worker of the Vis arrested





In the chaos caused by the state of emergency in Addis Ababa, an Italian aid worker was arrested on Saturday 6 November Alberto Livoni, 65 years old, from Emilia, a long experience in the field of cooperation and from March 2021 in charge of the Vis projects in Ethiopia. Addis Ababa federal police are holding him in a station. This was confirmed by the Farnesina, adding that Livoni is in good health and is visited daily by the Italian consular authorities and is in contact with family members.

The Vis, the international volunteer for development is an NGO which supports the Salesians in schooling and professional training projects for young people and which is very active in the north of Tigray. The arrest by the government security forces of Abiy Ahmed took place at his home in the Ethiopian capital.

Together with Livoni, Vis points out in a statement, “two local staff operators, committed to supporting the Ethiopian population through development and humanitarian aid projects, were also arrested”.

The Ethiopian authorities want to ascertain why Livoni would have surrendered a sum of money to one person and, although no charges have been formalized, Ethiopian investigators suspect that the funds were used to help militiamen of the Popular front of liberation of the Tigris which are at the gates of the capital.

The previous day, 35 missionaries and lay Salesians had been arrested in the congregation’s headquarters in the African state. Only 17 religious and lay people from Tigray were detained, including the provincial superior. There was still no news of them, they would have been deported to an unknown location.