Addison, back on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

Many people may not even know this anymore, but Grey’s Anatomy continues on the air and with tremendous audiences.

Yes, the Shonda Rhimes series, which started in March 2005, has already accumulated 18 consecutive seasons in broadcast and has a guaranteed 19th. We can be talking about the Tell me North American.

Obviously, over such a long time, the number of characters, actors and actresses who have gone through the series has been almost endless, although few have left such a mark in such a short time as the Addison Montgomery Shepherd, played by Kate Walsh until the third season of the series.

In case someone doesn’t remember, the actress left the series to star in her own estimable spinoff, With out PRIVIOUSE appointment, that would add six seasons but that, obviously, ended back in 2013, which seems like Prehistory with everything that has happened.

As well, Shonda Rhimes had the great idea to bring back the character of Addison for the current season. There were three chapters in which, with Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) dead, the surgeon was able to half fix her relationship with Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo).

The impact of Addison’s arrival was of such magnitude that, obviously, in Shondaland they consider recovering the character again for the next season. This has been confirmed by Kate Walsh herself in Cheat Sheet: “There are chances. I don’t know how it would be, we are still talking about doing something but nothing concrete. I just know that it is going to be huge, that there are many changes planned for the next season. There will be new beginnings and different places the series will go.”

With the end of the series drawing ever closer, it looks like Addison won’t be the only character to return to the series for a big farewell. Cristina Yang, Izzie or Alex, that is, Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl or Justin ChambersThey seem safe in this respect. I would join them Sara Ramírez who has also offered herself a comeback to fire Callie Torres.

Who is neither there nor expected is the aforementioned Doctor Shepherd, dead several seasons ago, after clouding the relationship between Patrick Dempsey and Shonda Rhimes. If Shonda kills you on the show, be pissed off.

