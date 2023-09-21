Addison Rae is bringing back Y2K pop

2023 has certainly proven to be an interesting year for music so far, and may even be a defining year in the industry.

With many beloved artists releasing new music, trying new styles, and entering new controversies, a cultural shift has begun to emerge in mainstream music.

Aside from sampling old pop hits, there haven’t really been any set trends for music this year. Anyway, not with Olivia Rodrigo’s new Paramour-esque album yet.

With TikTok’s recent obsession with Ayesha Erotica, and the disappointment of the new Timbaland featuring Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake single, it’s clear we’re craving that addictive Y2K pop/club music and are in desperate need of a pop princess savior.

As it turns out, trendsetter and internet personality Addison Rae might be the perfect girl for the job.

Last month, the TikTok sensation released her debut album, a self-titled EP featuring five pop bangers and an appropriately “girl-next-door-gone-bad” album cover.

Given the incredible resilience of the Y2K trend in the fashion sector, it’s now time for it to spread to the music industry.

Someone just needs to do it first, and do it right, it’s no surprise that a Y2K fashion pioneer would be the one to bring it to the music scene.

i felt bad

Rae starts off her debut album perfectly with this fun and flirty track, which is reminiscent of Y2K pop idol Britney Spears in both musical production and lyrics with lines like “He calls me late at night and he calls me ‘baby. ‘ Says / If you knew how blessed he was “You’d probably hate me.”

2 Die 4 (feat. Charli XCX)

After leaking on TikTok about a year and a half ago and quickly gaining popularity, the highly anticipated song features pop staple Charli XCX. This is partly due to the catchiness of the song, but you might remember the iconic misheard lyric “This pum pum/To die for.” (Side note: It’s actually “This boom boom bass is to die for,” but admittedly, pum pum is much more fun to say.)

Nothing (except the radio)

In this charming retro pop tune, an unreleased song by the queen of pop Lady Gaga, Addison takes the opportunity to show off her impressive vocals. The use of “radio” and the covertly suggestive lyrics remind me of a song I used to sing, unconsciously, in the back of my mom’s minivan in the early 2000s.

it could have been you

Rae ends the album with this addictive break-up anthem, which incorporates layers of guitar, drums and bass for a more rock ‘n’ roll sound reminiscent of earlier Avril Lavigne. The similarities continue in her fiery lyrics, “Now I don’t wanna wear makeup, I’ll hook up with someone new / That could have been you.” Besides making you want to get up and dance, this song will also make you want to break up with your boyfriend in an instant.

Although Addison Rae may not be an experienced musician by any means, she is someone who knows what her audience wants and has both the talent and tact to give it to them while staying true to herself and her brand. .

This is an accomplishment in itself, especially for her debut album.

It will be exciting to see how she will influence other artists and how she will continue to grow as both an influencer and now a singer.