Additions and withdrawals of the 10 clubs of the National League of Honduras for the Clausura 2023 tournament

2023-01-05

The tournament of the Honduran National League in his championship Closing 2023 It will begin on Saturday, January 21, so the clubs still have a margin of time to detail their signings.

However, there are clubs that already have their full squad and are ready to start fighting in the contest where the relegation to the ‘b’ of Honduran soccer will be defined.

teams like motagua They have cleaned up their squad to face the upcoming tournament in a good way. They have removed 10 players from their squad and so far they have confirmed three registrations.

The champion olympia bet on everything have confirmed to kevin lopez Y Edwin Solanofootballers of the stature of alexy vega Y Jack Jean Baptiste.

THE REGISTRATION AND REMOVAL IN HONDURAS FOR THE 2022 CLOSURE