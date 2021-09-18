adds pure collagen to its coffee

At 52, Jennifer Aniston he is well aware of his priorities and has no intention of overshadowing them. In addition to his beloved dogs and his extended family of long-time friends, the Hollywood star is very concerned about her health and, aware that beauty starts from within, it invests heavily in nutrition, carefully avoiding processed foods and quoting sugars and carbohydrates. To slow aging and keep skin and muscles on top, Jennifer Aniston has a strategy that she describes as foolproof: start her day by drinking a cup of coffee added with collagen (here the video of the preparation). Not just any collagen! The Californian actress and producer relies exclusively on the collagen-based supplements of her brand Vital Proteins. Apparently, also highly appreciated by Fedez.

Collagen supplements, what they are for and how to choose the best ones

According to Jennifer Aniston, collagen is the Holy Grail of health and beauty, so much so that it has been part of her diet for seven years. As Sandra Nassima, founder Depuravita and nutrition expert explains, “relying on the help of collagen supplements means help the body to produce this precious protein element (it is the most abundant protein in our body), which – after the age of 30 – begins to naturally become scarcer, hence the progressive loss of firmness, elasticity and softness of the skin. What matters is to complete cycles consistently and, above all, to be scrupulous in choosing the product, checking the amount of collagen present in the formula and also the association with other effective and quality skin friendly ingredients and friends of healthy skin. A few examples? Q10, with powerful antioxidant effects; essential minerals for deep hydration; adaptogenic plants with anti-stress action. And remember that there is a collagen for every need: from bovine origin to marine origin collagen peptides for those who follow a cruelty free diet “.

