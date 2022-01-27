adds some purple strands to the hair

New “header” for Britney Spears: the pop star has changed her hair color drastically. Although she hasn’t said goodbye to the blonde that has always distinguished her, she has added purple strands to her hair.

Britney Spears he started to live again after saying goodbye to the guardianship of his father. Over the past 13 years Jamie Spears has controlled every aspect of the pop star’s life, from bank accounts to romantic relationships, catapulting her into a nightmare. Today she has rediscovered her freedom and cannot help but celebrate it on social media, where she constantly posts photos and Stories, from portraits of a couple with her future husband. Sam Asghari to topless selfies. In short, Britney is literally reborn and took the opportunity to redo her look: this is how she has shown herself in the last few hours on her Instagram profile.

Britney Spears’ new hair color

Forget Britney Spears’ platinum hair: today the pop star added a super original touch to her hair. She had purple locks applied and showcased them with a high, wavy ponytail. Of course, she hasn’t given up on the blond that has always distinguished her, but it is clear that this detail makes her even more trendy and saucy. Why did he do it? She explained it herself in the caption of the short video shared on Instagram, where she wrote: “Here I am with purple hair. I’m bored, ok ??? I am very bored so the girl who took care of my manicure advised me to do it !!! I did it but I’m not sure I like it“.

Britney Spears recycles Sailor Moon boots

Beyond the “new” purple hair, Britney Spears also showed the look chosen for the romantic evening with her boyfriend. She wore a super tight black minidress with a plunging neckline that highlighted the décolleté, a model that (by her own admission) would cost $ 100. He then completed it all and then recycled one of his favorite accessories, the red boots in full Sailor Moon style, the same ones he had worn to celebrate his 40th birthday. In short, the pop queen could not be more original and trendy than this: she feels free to dare and to let her creativity run wild.