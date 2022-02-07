Adecco will hire 800 employees, at least 100 in the South and in Sicily

Green light to eight hundred new hires in Adecco, the company The Adecco Group specialized in the selection of human resources. The goal is to strengthen its internal staff which now numbers 2,500 people. The recruitments will be distributed throughout the national territory: 300 in the North West, 200 in the North East, 200 in the Central regions, 100 in the South and in Sicily. “The world of work has never evolved as quickly as in recent years, and we expect that in the near future this transformation will continue to impact all business sectors, starting with those related to digital and sustainability – explains Andrea Malacrida, director delegate of Adecco Italia al Sole 24 Ore-. The sustainable transition, for example, according to the International Labor Organization of the United Nations, could lead to the creation of around 18 million new jobs in the world by 2030. Considering these data, we want to strengthen our support for companies by offering services who play an increasingly strategic role, from support in the search for profiles with new skills, to the enhancement of human capital. Precisely the characterization of our services and the increasing demand from companies for specialized personnel, pushes us to significantly strengthen our direct staff, consolidating the presence of all the territories in which we operate. For Adecco, in fact, Italy is confirmed as a fundamental market “. The hiring will focus on three figures: selection and service manager, sales manager and company consultant. Figures who will have the task of fostering the interrelation between those who offer and those looking for work, concretely supporting companies and workers in achieving business and professional objectives.

