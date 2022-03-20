Adela Micha mocks Alex Tienda for appearing in ‘Case Closed’ and he replies

Mexico City.- “One day you are in Case closed and the other in Ukraine,” he said. Adele Michael as a mockery for Alex Storewho recently returned to Mexico after living in the country that is at war with Russia.

The journalist brought back a clip where the youtuber appears on the Ana María Polo program, where he had said that his wife had infected him with a disease for having “se… or vegetarian”.

In that program he indicated that he required his wife to pay him five thousand dollars for having transmitted a disease to him after he had intimate relations with vegetables.

I am suing my wife. I need you to pay me the amount of 5 thousand dollars, for an illness that you infected me. I also want you to agree to go to sex therapy; If she doesn’t agree to therapy, then I demand a divorce and $5,000. All this relaxation, of the disease that she hit me, occurred because my wife has been cheating on me, having se… or vegetarian “.

This question caused Adela to make fun of him, so Alex came to his defense and indicated that the journalist delved into his past for having denied him an interview.

I see that denying you the interview (because of your bad treatment in the previous interview) led you to look into my past to laugh at my work.

And he added:

“The video is from 7 years ago and we all laughed at it in its time, but it will surely help you. I send you a big hug!”