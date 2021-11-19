Adele, 30 is my most personal album – OcchioChe

Child of divorce but it is not ballads for broken hearts

“My most personal album”: this is how Adele presents on social networks ’30’, her fourth album, out on November 19th, preceded by the single “Easy on me”.

In the lineup, twelve songs, some of which presented live on Sunday evening at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, where Adele performed for the first time in front of her nine-year-old son Angelo, whose voice appears in one of the songs, the ninna nanna R’n’b ‘My Little Love’ where the 33-year-old Englishman faces feelings of guilt for the separation from her husband and father, Simon Konecki.

“I’ve always been obsessed – she said in a long interview with Oprah Winfrey – by the idea of ​​a nuclear family because I didn’t have one. And now I feel guilty for dismantling my son’s life for mine. Sometimes I wonder if I would have done better to keep my mouth shut instead of hurting the two people I love most in the world ”.

Although the record – her fourth album after 19, 21 and 25 – is the result of this difficult moment, to hear it – in the armored listening done in Milan – it doesn’t sound like that painful soul that Adele has accustomed her fans to over the years. Other than dance for broken hearts: Announced in media around the world as the next holiday blockbuster, the album opens with a song, ‘Strangers by Nature’, which seems like the perfect accompaniment to Christmas and is – as explained to Rolling Stone America – a tribute to Judy Garland, born from the vision of the biopic Judy. A song made with Ludwig Göransson, the Oscar-winning Swedish composer for ‘Black Panther’.

Despite the title, ‘Cry Your Heart Out’ is a danceable and joyful uptempo song, as is the song that follows it, ‘Oh my God’. And away with ‘Can I Get It’, perhaps the most ‘Adele’ song of all the new work. It is a piano and voice ballad ‘I Drink Wine’, while the romantic ‘All Night Parking’ is a tribute to the jazz pianist Erroll Garner, who died in 1977 and with whom Adele virtually duets. She talks about the relationship with her father, who left home when she was a child and who only briefly found the intimist ‘To Be Loved’ before her death last May.

For this new job, in addition to producers Tobias Jesso Jr.

and Greg Kurstin – already at her side for the previous albums – Adele made use of the collaboration of the Londoner Inflo, which helped her to be – she told the American magazine – a little less control freak, as well as with Max Martin and Shellback, already working with colleagues like Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

Not yet released, the album of the Oscar-winning star and 15 Grammy Awards is already a record: Easy on Me, the first single, accompanied by a video directed by cult director Xavier Dolan, did more than 340 million streams. (HANDLE).