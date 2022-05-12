Adele and Rich Paul are finally living together… Kourtney Kardashian broke her engagement ring…

May 12, 2022

Lorde launches his radio station on Sonos

Lorde now has her own radio on the Sonos streaming service. The singer has indeed announced her partnership with the site, revealing that fans will be able to “enter (his) brain” by listening to “SOLARSYSTYM”.

“It’s a collection of shapes, bound together by gravity, a handful of planets, dozens, more dwarf planets, and countless small rocks. All reflect the light of a sun. These are the shapes that changed my trajectory for the better. Everything from the sounds my parents released from their super sick CD tower, to the songs I grabbed off YouTube when I was a pimply teenager, to the records I include in their entirety because they have changed the shape of my thought and my feelings…”, she explained in a press release relayed by the NME.

Among the artists you can listen to on SOLARSYSTYM, J Dilla, Cocteau Twins, or Radiohead.

Big drama when Kourtney Kardashian broke her engagement ring

Adele and Rich Paul are finally living together – and it’s going well!

Between Adele and her companion Rich Paul, it’s happiness. In any case, this is what emanates from the latest photos posted by the star on Instagram, where we see her moving into the large mansion at 58 million dollars where they will now live together.

“Time Flies,” she captioned the photo series, “Le Temps Passe.” On the pictures, the couple appears very complicit, confirming the recent words of the singer who declared to have found the great love. ” You found the right person. Enjoy it, ”we can read on the last photo of the series. Of which act!