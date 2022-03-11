Adele and Taylor Swift win the Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

MAZATLAN. – Ready to fill yourself with green slime? The prizes for the youngest are already here. Yes, we are talking about the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in its 2022 edition, so get ready to dance and sing.

Who are the nominees? Among the nominees for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 that lead for television with 4 nominations each are the series:

• Danger Force • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series • iCarly • Cobra Kai

While in the cinema the favorite is The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run with four nominations.

While for music, Adele and Taylor Swift lead with four nominations each.

When and what time can you see them?

The awards will be held on April 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the United States, through the Nickelodeon signal and will be presented by Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowsk.

How to vote for your favourite?

1. Ingresa a https://www.nick.com/kids-choice-awards/ 2. Abrirá la página con las votaciones, por lo que deberás votar por cada una de las categorías. 3. Al finalizar tus votos, aparecerá un recuadro que te indicará que tus votos han sido contabilizados.

It should be remembered that the votes are unlimited, so you can vote as many times as you want for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022.

Here is a list of the nominees

Favorite Family TV Show

•Cobra Kai

• icarly

• Marvel Studios’ Loki

• Marvel Studios’ Wanda Vision

• The Flash Young Sheldon

favorite reality show

• American Idol

• Kids Baking Championship

• LEGO Masters

• America’s Got Talent

• The Masked Singer

• wipe out

Favorite cartoon

• Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

• Looney Tunes Cartoons

• SpongeBob Square

• Pants Teen Titans Go!

• The Loud House

• The Smurfs

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)

• Havan Flores (Chapa / Volt, Danger Force)

• Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

• Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

• Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

• Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

• That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)

• Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

• Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, Danger Force)

• Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

• Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, Danger Force)

• Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk’d)

• Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

• Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision)

• Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)

• Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

• Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)

• Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)

• Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

• Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

• Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)

• Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)

• Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)

• Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

• Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki)

Movies

Favorite movie

• Cinderella

• Clifford the Big Red Dog

• Disney’s Jungle Cruise

• Space Jam: A New Legacy

• Spider-Man: No Way Home

• Tom & Jerry: The Movie