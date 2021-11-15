Adele and the ascent to success: from the small house in London to the Beverly Hills residential complex

Adele is ready to return to the charts with her new album, 30, and in the meantime, thanks to her successes, her bank account and real estate portfolio, moved from an apartment in London to a residential complex in Beverly Hills.

Read also> The Crown: does the Royal Family sue Netflix?

MORE INFORMATION

Adele’s real estate assets

The first home of Adele it was a modest apartment in Tottenham, shared with his mother Penny Adkins, and today a vintage sign from the Tottenham Hale tube station has a pride of place in the garden of his singer’s mansion in Beverly Hills. Adele she spent her teenage years in South Norwood attending the Brit School in Croydon and living in a two-bedroom flat above a shop now closed. He recently described his old home as “the best house I’ve ever lived in” and where he composed his first hit, “Hometown Glory”.

The singer, who has earned around € 180 million in the last 15 years, got her first record deal at the age of 18, then moved to Notting Hill and over time has significantly increased her real estate assets.

His first superstar home was Lock House, a ten-bedroom, nine-bathroom country house in the village of Partridge Green, West Sussex. The red brick property was situated on nearly 85 acres, with a three-bedroom staff apartment, guest cottage, two swimming pools, a helicopter hangar, and tennis courts. He lived there during 2011 and 2012, paying around 18 thousand euros per minute.

In 2012, the year her son Angelo was born, Adele bought a € 2.8 million Art Deco house on Western Esplanade, where she moved in with her partner Simon Konecki. The house, which had four bedrooms overlooking a private beach, was sold in 2016 for 3 million euros, making a modest profit.

The following year she and Konecki moved into an eight-bedroom Tudor manor house located on 47 acres just outside East Grinstead, West Sussex. Meanwhile, Adele has not turned her back on London, investing around € 13 million in two adjacent houses in Kensington. Earlier this year, planning permission was granted to combine the two properties into a single 300-square-foot master bedroom villa designed by hip architects Michaelis Boyd Associates. The work will have an estimated cost of approximately 3 million euros.

On the other side of the Atlantic, too, Adele has been busy investing in some real estate, including a hacienda-style vacation villa with infinity pool overlooking the sea in Malibu worth 4.5 million euros. In the past five years she has also purchased no less than three adjacent homes in the exclusive gated community of Hidden Valley, creating a large family complex where she and her ex-husband Konicki can be co-parents of Angelo, who is now nine. His first purchase, in 2016, was the $ 9.5 million home of television producer and director Don Mischer. Three years later, the 33-year-old bought the property next door for $ 10.64 million, and in May bought Nicole Richie and Joel Madden’s old home for $ 10 million. Together, the properties measure more than 18,000 square feet and its neighbors are very celebrated figures including Cameron Diaz, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.