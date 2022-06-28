Adele, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift… Who are the favorite artists of the Superbowl 2023?

As you probably know for the occasion of the Super Bowl every year in February, there is a huge half-time musical show bringing together the biggest American stars of the moment.

Jenifer Lopez’s musical documentary ‘Halftime’ on Netflix has sparked heated controversy as the actress confessed she regretted attending the 2020 Super Bowl which she shared with Shakira.

After this comment, we wondered which artist was going to lead the halftime of the next Super Bowl. This is why a study was recently conducted, which showed which are the most beloved and popular artists that the public wants to see lead the famous show.

It should be noted that since the Pepsi Corporation announced that it will no longer be sponsoring the Super Bowl spectacle, many have been wondering what will happen to this popular event and who the new sponsor will be.

It is important to point out that this commercial space is the largest and most watched on television in the United States, so it is a very coveted space and any artist would like to be able to benefit from this privilege.

This year 2022, we were able to witness a real rather hip-hop show with artists such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. It seems that for 2023, the public wants a rather pop show.

While it’s not yet clear which brand will be sponsoring the event, there’s already talk of which one could do next year’s show. It is obvious that this type of show involves a lot of money, whoever sponsors it has the possibility of choosing the artist he wants, of course he has many options, because at the moment there are a lot of fashionable artists.

Although the brand is the one that decides the artist who will do the “show”, the opinion of the public is very valuable, because the number of views will depend on the artist who will give the concert. The list is divided into two parts: on one side, the most popular women and men and on the other, the most likeable women and men.

Some of the artists presented have already participated in the show, so there is a chance that they will repeat themselves. In the women’s category, pop artists are the most sought after and desired, with the first to get votes being: Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez ; in terms of popularity and likeability, there are Adele, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson. As for men, the most important are: Drake, Post Malone, Dj Khaled. While nothing is decided yet, these are the most important and desired picks for the 2023 Super Bowl.