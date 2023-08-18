Adele Bought Sylvester Stallone’s Mansion and It’s the Only Thing She Kept

Adele credit: Bang Showbiz

Acclaimed singer Adele last year shelled out an impressive $58 million to buy a mansion in Los Angeles that until then belonged to Sylvester Stallone. However, she hasn’t been there yet due to the extensive renovations being done on the property.

Aerial photographs obtained by the Daily Mail show that Adele has almost demolished the house to be rebuilt. The residence, located in the exclusive North Beverly Park neighborhood, is practically a shadow of its former self. Interestingly, the only item that is still intact is the statue of Rocky Balboa that stands by the pool; Stallone mentioned that Adele specifically told him to leave it there or else he would not complete the sale.

The property is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and you will have to travel a long private road to reach the mansion. When Stallone was still living there, there were 6 bedrooms and 9 baths inside the main residence, including a master suite, 3 spacious bedrooms, and 2 servants quarters. In addition, it had a two-storey guest house with 2 en-suite bedrooms and a full kitchen. The mansion also featured many luxurious amenities, such as a professional cinema, gymnasium, a special cigar room with an air filtering system, and a golfing green room. The exterior features a spacious patio with an infinity pool, spa and a heated garage with a capacity of 8 cars and an art studio.

Of course, Adele has more than enough space to build the home of her dreams and Stallone has already furthered her vision by making sure she’s doing a great job.