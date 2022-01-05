Adele bought Sylvester Stallone’s Mediterranean-style mansion in Beverly Hills for $ 58 million

Adele is starting the new year well with the purchase of Sylvester Stallone’s villa in Beverly Hills, according to Daily Mail. Stallone first put the eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom home on sale in January 2021 for $ 110 million, before lowering the price to $ 85 million in May, but Adele is said to have been able to purchase it for just $ 58 million.

Stallone recently bought a house in Florida. Vittorio Zunino Celotto

The Mediterranean-style property features a large courtyard exterior and large arched doors that give access to the house. With a screening room, cigar room and custom bar, the abode is perfect for entertaining guests and friends. The patio is perfect for indoor dining and lounge areas. There is also a golf course on the estate and an infinity pool located in an ideal position to enjoy the views of the city and the canyon. Upstairs, the main suite is particularly romantic with a sauna, steam room, two bathtubs and a terrace. Columns, high ceilings and ornate lamps infuse give elegance to the home. The new villa of the singer of Easy on Me has a two-story guest house designed by Richard Landry, the famous architect who designed Sugar Ray Leonard’s house in Pacific Palisades and helped Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady create their home in Los Angeles.

This is Adele’s fourth property in Beverly Hills, while her second property at 90210 was bought by Nicole Richie in June of 2021. Her new neighbors in the gated community where the house is located include Eddie Murphy and Denzel Washington, so Adele certainly won’t be the only celebrity walking around its streets.

