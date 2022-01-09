Adele buys Sylvester Stallone’s Beverly Hills home for $ 58 million – idealista / news

A new home for Adele. The singer apparently bought Sylvester Stallone’s mansion in Beverly Hills for 58 million dollars, approximately 51.4 million euros. A real bargain considering that the initial price was 110 million dollars, about 97.3 million euros.







Realtor

The property is a contemporary Mediterranean house that extends over a vast piece of land in the exclusive enclave of North Beverly Park.







Realtor

The villa has several floors. The main floor has two bathrooms, a dining room, a kitchen, a breakfast room and an office. Overall, the property includes eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, including the master suite with sauna, steam room and office with terrace. There is also one guest house two-story designed by Richard Landry.







Realtor

To complete the property there are a theater, one gym, a cigar room with an air filtration system, and a bar with floor-to-ceiling steel-framed French doors opening onto a verdant landscape.







Realtor

The gardens, which constitute a real park, are characterized by a huge patio with a infinity pool, a spa, a garage and an art studio.