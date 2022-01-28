Adele buys the imposing mansion where Sylvester Stallone lived

The artist returned to the stage and we appreciated her extraordinary talent. Adele was looking for a change in her life and, above all, to learn how to control her anxiety problemsturned away from her passion. With this difficult and admirable step taken, the British want to continue with this transformation process.

In this way, he also decided to move house and just bought the spectacular mansion where Sylvester Stallone lived for 30 years. The artist paid to the actor 58 million dollars after, apparently, a tough negotiation. Stallone, according to the American portal Dirt,initially he asked for 110 million.

Adele’s new mansion is located in the upscale Beverly Park neighborhood. It has more than 1,700 square meters and is located on a property of 15,000 square meters. There main house, built in 1994 by the protagonist of Rocky,it has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The master suite, in turn, includes one sauna and Turkish bath.

Throughout the house they can be seen large windows, French doors and colorful furniture. As if that weren’t enough, we also find one cinema room with offset armchairs and fireplace included, gymnasium, smoking room with air filtration system and a Las Vegas style bar with access to the garden. Not to mention its swimming pool and the views it offers. Everyone is inspired there.

Finally, we come across another elegant office headed by the mythical Rocky statue with fists raised, although, as usual, stallion can be expected to take it.