Adele celebrates her 34th birthday: pajama party, custom sequin dress and makeup-free selfies | People

On May 5, the singer Adele celebrated her 34th birthday and made it, above all, happy. She herself has wanted to tell it through her social networks, in which she has given thanks for the sweet vital moment that she is going through. Before her almost 50 million Instagram followers and her 27 Twitter followers, she has posted two photos and a text where she wants to demonstrate the good stage she is going through.

“What a difference a year can make! If time continues to heal and smooth out all the wrinkles in my life, as it is doing as the years fly by, I can’t wait to turn 60. I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be thankful for. This is the 34, and I love being here. Thank you!” he writes to his followers, whom he kisses goodbye.

The London singer has accompanied the text with two photographs. In the first one, she is seen wearing a short black dress with puffed sleeves and a sequined body. It is a design by Carolina Herrera, a mixture of two of the firm’s pieces, as explained by Wes Gordon, the brand’s creative director, on his Instagram profile.

The photographs have been taken by Raven B. Varona, a photographer who has worked for titles such as Teen Voguewho took the portraits of the 2021 Met gala for Instagram and for whose lens Beyoncé, Jay Z and John Legend, among others, have passed, and who has already taken the photos of Adele for the booklet of her latest album, 30which went on the market at the end of November 2021.

Varona is one of Adele’s best friends, as another of her intimates, the writer and visual artist Jedidiah Jenkins, has shown on her Instagram profile. Jenkins has shown a series of images and videos where Adele and other friends are seen during a sleepover at home, including Varona herself, the stylist Jamie Mizrahi (who the artist usually trusts when dressing) and businesswoman April McDaniel. They all wear the same clothes, green and red striped pajamas. In one of the photos, Adele appears without makeup, in pajamas and on the sofa, and she quotes a phrase of hers: “Now we are going to see everyone sleeping with his enemy. I think I’m getting into my Julia Roberts phase…”, and she signs: “The birthday girl”.

As she herself says, Adele is going through a good stage. Her latest and long-awaited album, 30, has been one of the musical phenomena of the season and, instead of starting a concert tour, the winner of 15 Grammy Awards has decided to spend a season as one of the artists in residence in Las Vegas (Nevada, USA). After several last-minute cancellations and after laying off her entire creative team in order to rethink the show from scratch, it seems that this summer Adele will finally sing at the famous Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace Hotel. Tickets reached 600 dollars (more than 550 euros to change) and are already sold out.