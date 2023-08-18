Adele cries for help from fans at concert

Adele is regarded as one of the most internationally recognized British singers, as she is known for demonstrating great passion towards her professional career while being an incomparable musician.

In view of this, singer Adele is going through one of the most important moments of her professional career, as she is on a world tour and at her most recent concert, which was in Las Vegas, United States, she had an unexpected encounter. Hui. with some fans.

During the show, there was a couple named Chris Dare and Shantelle Lord who were holding a sign in their hands and asking for help from the interpreter, because they wanted him to be the person to help them figure out what What will be the gender of his daughter. , Baby.

Adele gets emotional after unexpected meeting with fans

On her part, the singer was stunned by the poster her followers had and decided to come on stage for them as she wanted to help them tell what the gender of her baby would be.

A few minutes later, the British woman was very excited to know the gender of the baby Chris and Chantelle were expecting, but before that she asked them where they were from and they replied that they were from New York. .

Without a doubt, the singer was full of emotions as she has always been characterized by a forceful personality and in the same way, she is very close with her fans. As such, the singer publicly read out the gender of the couple’s baby, to which she replied:

“Chantel and Chris are going to have a baby, a boy as well,” the 35-year-old singer said at the concert.

Adele is a trend on social networks, in which she treated fans wonderfully throughout the concert

In the past few hours, a video has been trending in which the unforgettable gesture that Adele showed with the couple is obvious, because they will always remember this emotional moment and also, they will share it with their son when he grows up. Will not hesitate to show Above.

It should be noted that the reactions of internet users do not cease to amaze, as the singer has received positive comments for her great gesture, moreover, many admire her not only for her talent, but also for her charming personality. Appreciate.