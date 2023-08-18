Adele cries throughout concert after some fans announce baby’s gender

adele Adele breaks down in tears after revealing the gender of a fan’s baby

Legendary British singer Adele received an unusual request during her recent concert. A couple about to become parents asked her to reveal the sex of their baby, and she agreed.

The singer’s reaction while making the announcement was so emotional that she couldn’t hold back tears, which made her reaction go viral on social media.

Chris Dare and his wife, Chantelle Lord, caught the singer’s attention this season by holding a sign during a concert. weekend with adele The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The poster asked the singer for help in revealing the gender of her unborn child.

Read more: Adele warns fans who throw objects on stage: ‘You dare to throw anything at me and I will kill you’

The sign read, “Adele, will you tell us our gender?” Afterwards, Adele invited him up on stage and he gave her an envelope containing the information.

“So Chantelle and Chris are having a boy,” the 35-year-old singer announced as the crowd erupted in applause and cheers. After the announcement, Adele couldn’t contain her emotions and burst into tears.

“So sorry. It’s so touching… thank you, it’s an honor to do this”, he remarked with emotion.

The couple then hug and the British woman wishes them: “A wonderful journey awaits you with a baby on the way.” Adele is mother to 10-year-old Angelo, the love child of her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Unsurprisingly, the video of the moment went viral on social media, with many netizens sharing their wish to have a similar experience.

“Can you imagine when a child is grown up being shown the video and being able to say: ‘Adele revealed my gender'”; “He is very human, very polite”; “The best revelation that could exist”; The comments read, “If she does a gender reveal, I want to have a baby.”

Read more: Featherweight breaks record on Spotify, surpasses Adele in listenership

Baby gender reveal parties have become very popular. In these events, the parents-to-be create a special moment with their family and friends to know whether the new member in their family will be a girl or a boy.

Grupo de Diarios Américas (GDA), affiliated with ‘La Nación’, is a leading media network founded in 1991, promoting democratic values, free press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism. for our viewers.