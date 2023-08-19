Adele cries while helping fans reveal gender of her baby during concert

Legendary British singer Adele broke down in tears throughout a concert after revealing the gender of a couple’s baby who were enjoying one of her performances.

A video showing the ‘Rolling in the Deep’ performer crying after the gender of a baby was revealed during a concert in Las Vegas has gone viral on social networks.

Chris Dare and his wife, Chantelle Lord, attended the singer’s show not only to enjoy her song, but also to have the honor of revealing the great news to her.

Adele, will you reveal our gender?” the couple read a sign in the middle of the concert.

A few minutes later, the artist asked them to come on stage to give them an envelope containing the information.

The British woman sat down at the edge of the stage and opened the envelope that the married couple had given her.

The 35-year-old singer gushed, “Chantel and Chris are having a baby boy, a boy!” On which his fans applauded.

She was so moved by the announcement that she couldn’t hold back her tears, “It was unbelievable,” the artist cried.,

“I’m so happy for you. I’m so happy for you. It’s so emotional, oh my god.”

The clip, which went viral on social networks, drew various reactions from her followers, who emphasized the politeness and love of the British towards their fans.

“Can you imagine showing the video to the child when he grows up and can say: Adele revealed my gender”, “She is so human, so humble”, “The best revelation that could exist” “, “And much more for “I love him very much”, some Internet users indicated.