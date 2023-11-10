Adèle Exarchopoulos solemnly blesses Sur le tournage des volues, Mélanie Laurent Devoille sa drole de reaction (ZAPTV)

On October 27, 2023, Mélanie Laurent was present at the TV show to watch the film on Netflix, Vol. Elle remembers the memento of Adele Exarchopoulos’ grave blessing during a visit by Long-Metrage’s son. Et surtout, de la reaction hilarious actress!

Rendez-vous 1 November Prochain Sur Netflix , after a few years, As a powerful industry it is impossible for streaming platforms to get the rights to good names of movies. Omar Sy, Sandra Bullock, Scarlett Johansson… Actors are named by colleagues on stage. Mélanie Laurent, Son Cote, Devoylera le 1 november prochen from son nouveau film, Voluses, A long-running timepiece on an iconic Adele Exarchopoulos retrouver, known as a gold medallion. for all users Netflix Former Retrouver Manon Bres and Voluses. It is a serial plus belle la vie with the ancient role of actress Thérèse Riva-Marcy.

on the occasion of flight Voluses, Mélanie Laurent visits Plato Télé. Arriving on October 27, 2023, it is presented on the Telematin Plateau to answer new questions. Pour rappelling, in scenes and volleys that are in action, Adele Exarchopoulos is the victim of an accident. Young mom in this resort le nez caise, ,Once again, I have to pick up an adapter the day before. On changes in choreography. Using the pendants that I had already prepared, I made a proposal or invited the comedian for a short encore. And I got the perfection of nouvelle choreography. I was happy at home, and sang“, wait for this actress madame figaro Dernier in September.

“I was waiting for you to film the scene.”

A small fraction of Mélanie Laurent’s revenue. We have no information about humoral reaction: ,This is when I have the grave in poms, the availability of Gaia Partout and the last word: ‘I hope you filmed the scene’”, et-elle confi, encore amuse par la reaction de l’actress. I had already predicted that he would lose his temper!

Mélanie Laurent offered another example of this view: “A change in choreography will be required after one repetition and then a second. The coup is partisan, three weeks for its arrest….”, dévoil la réalisatrice qui a eu pour pour son actrice: ,This is an extraordinary thing“, Elle également indique, ravi d’avoir chois this comédine pure joeur à ses côtés.