Adele, incredible in her last selfie without makeup

We’re here for the celebrities who don’t wear makeup in their selfies. We’re used to seeing our favorite celebs in all their glam on the red carpet or at exclusive Hollywood parties, but it’s becoming more and more common for the A-list to share intimate, makeup-free selfies on their social media platforms.

Seeing a celebrity (who has millions of people judging her every move) give up her makeup routines is uplifting and totally liberating. After all, between our daily makeup routines and social media filters, it can sometimes feel daunting to go bare-faced.

But Adele used her superstar power to prove that ditching your makeup once in a while is a good thing.

In a selfie shared on the singer’s Instagram Easy On Methe 34-year-old singer celebrated an epic moment while holding on to a glittering Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Prerecorded) for One Night Only on CBS.

Damn, I’m so happy! Thanks @mrbenwinston for letting me have this round this afternoon!! Trust me I officially have an EGO 🤣 Thank you very much @televisionacad, I am so honored to receive this. A big shout out to everyone involved. @griffithobservatory thanks for letting me sing on her mountain and big love to all the other nominees,” Adele wrote in the caption.

And while we were thrilled by the star’s professional achievement, we couldn’t help but notice how her skin glowed without makeup. The star had the sides of her locks swept back, revealing her striking natural features as she smiled for the camera. Sigh. It really has it all, right?

Bebe Rexha is no stranger to a bare-faced selfie or two. On Valentine’s Day, the singer shared a makeup-free snap in a flowery bikini while on vacation in Hawaii.