Adele is buying Sylvester Stallone’s mansion

Everyone in Hollywood talks about it: it is the most talked about real estate deal in recent years, because the house in question is one of the largest, most beautiful and expensive ever to appear on the market and because the negotiation is underway between two super big, that is Sylvester Stallone And Adele.

Rambo and the pop star of the moment are in fact dealing with their lawyers to decide the last details of the sale of a gigantic property, from a thousand and one nights. This is the North Beverly Park estate, the hottest neighborhood in the county, which Stallone put on the market last February asking for ben 110 million dollars entrusting its sale to Hilton & Hyland. A stratospheric price, almost never reached among the homes of the stars, so much so that the property was on sale for months without results, until it moved to a new agency – the West Side Estate Agency – who lowered the price to 85 million, which Adele then further lowered by making an offer of 58 million dollars.

Negotiations are ongoing and, as the well-informed American gossip site TMZ wrote, the reason Adele stepped forward is that now he needs a bigger house: the pop star, fresh from the release of her new album – 30 – actually owns two properties nearby, but it seems that they are not enough.

There is space on Stallone’s estate, and how. It develops on 14 hectares with 2 thousand square meters of interiors which include, among other things, eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a cigar room, a spectacular bar, salons embellished with works of art dedicated to the golden years of Rambo and Rocky, many of which were created by Sly himself, skilled and well-known painter. Among the outdoor spaces there are large gardens, a swimming pool, tennis courts.

The reason Stallone put the property up for sale is that he just moved to Palm Beach, Florida, where he bought a $ 35.4 million estate where he and his wife Jennifer Flavin will make their dream of a peaceful oceanfront living come true.