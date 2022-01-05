Adele: it’s her 30th best-selling album in 2021

That it would be a success was easy to predict. That it would have been a huge success, perhaps, a little less. But that, in a few weeks, he was able to outperform the competition, this was not expected. But you know, when it comes to Adele, hard not to put the word “record” in the same sentence. And the new album is also no exception. 30, in fact, it became the best-selling record in 2021. And the singer celebrated it in a big way.

30 by Adele is the best-selling album: the numbers

Stable at the top of the charts since its release in November 2021, the album 30, the fourth album by the English singer-songwriter Adele, has won over critics and audiences. Which, again on the subject of records, is not satisfied with having it available in digital format. He wants to have it physically in his hands. Be it on vinyl or cd. We are talking about about 600 thousand copies in Great Britain. More than a million in the first two weeks alone, in the United States. It had never happened in 2021. And considering that sales are also doing well in other countries, Adele has outperformed the competition. An incredible situation, considering that we live in the age of streaming.

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ABOUT THE SINGER

No Grammy for Adele: here’s why

Which, for now, is not taken into account in these calculations. But that’s a huge part of 30’s and Adele’s success. The first single from the album, Easy on me, broke the record for the most listened to song on Spotify in just 24 hours. On Youtube, the official video has 220 million views. Many prizes will certainly correspond to this success. But not immediately. Because, for example, Adele was not nominated for any Grammy Award, the Oscars of music. The reason is that the association considers only songs and albums published by 30 September of the current year. So, even though it was the best-selling album, 30 will be back in 2023.



Sylvester Stallone’s mansion

How can such success be celebrated? With a toast, of course. Or by buying a mega villa worth 58 million dollars (more or less 51 million euros). More precisely, the estate owned by Sylvester Stallone. Who had put it up for sale in 2020 for 110 million (about 97 million euros). For this, the site Tmz spoke of “theft”. The villa is located in the gated area of ​​Beverly Park, a gated community where many other celebrities live. The property, which the protagonist of Rambo bought in the 90s, consists of six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a study, a gym, a sauna and a huge garden with swimming pool. And even a full optional guest house. Check them out below.

Concerts in Las Vegas

Apparently this villa is convenient for commuting to Las Vegas. Because from January 22nd Adele will begin her residency at the Colosseum Theater of Caesars Palace, one of the most exclusive casinos in Las Vegas. For 12 consecutive weekends (so until April), the singer will take the stage for her Weekends With Adele. Looking forward to seeing her in the other two only confirmed concerts. On 1 and 2 July 2022 in Hyde Park, London. But they are already sold out.

WATCH HERE THE NEW PHOTOS OF THE SINGER

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION