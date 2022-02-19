Adele, JLo and more celebrities who drastically changed their image for their eyebrows

It seems that overnight, the whole world has obsessed with eyebrows and its perfection. And, well, with good reason, becauseEyebrows are the bearers of expression, they can completely change you and should be treated with importance.

Here are some of our favorite celebrity brow makeovers. They’re all stunning in both their before and after photos, but there’s no arguing how a new set of brows can transform the face.

Adele came into our lives for the first time with a huge bun, without her cat eyeliner and ultra-thin eyebrows. The singer now has bold and full bows that flatter her much more.

The singer once said in an interview that her biggest beauty regret it was the variety of ways in which he has worn his eyebrows. “I’ve had stages where they’ve been so thick that people have asked me if I have brow extensions, and then so thin that it looks like I’ve drawn them in.”

As a young man, he took the overly plucked eyebrow trend of the 1990s to heart; some might even say she was the eyebrow poster girl you saw in every salon. currently definitely they are more towards the trend led by Cara Delevingne.

gwen Stefani

He once shared a traumatizing story about one of his bleached eyebrows that resulted in a trip to the emergency room and numerous chemical burns. It’s hard to tell if her pencil-thin brows from the early years were the result of said event, but today it’s clear that her brow preferences have changed.

JLo’s eyebrows when she was young were definitely not the thinnest we’ve found among celebrities, but it’s obvious she takes a lot more care of her eyebrows now: her bold arches soften and complement her face beautifully.

Naturally the most unfortunate eyebrow mishap belongs to the only Madonna, who never does anything halfway. Fortunately, that means she has the best transformations as well. The pair that she has now is giving us a lot of envy.

Jessica Alba’s brows from 2001 are the brows we all wore back then. The businesswoman and actress finally put down the tweezers and picked up an eyebrow pencil. The result: full, voluminous arches.

Yes, this is Megan as a young woman, we are grateful that she has finally realized the potential of her eyebrows.

Learn from Miley and all the other celebrities presented as proof: sometimes less maintenance is more.