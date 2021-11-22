Adele meets the middle school teacher and is moved: “It is thanks to her that I write”

If you are one of those who cry listening to Adele, well, this video will give you the final blow.

This time it was the British singer who was surprised during the recording of the special ‘An Audience With Adele’.

Actress Emma Thompson, on the show that aired over the weekend, asked Adele if there was anyone who particularly inspired her when she was younger. “Yes, I had a teacher at Chestnut Grove who taught me English. It was Miss McDonald. It made me passionate about literature. That’s why I write lyrics now, “replied the singer-songwriter, saying that the teacher had only been there for a year and then left, and that they hadn’t had any contact since then.

“He was so engaging, he really got us hooked, and we knew he cared about us. He had all these gold bracelets and rings. She was so cool and so nice, I couldn’t wait to follow my English lessons. “

It was then that Thompson announced that Miss McDonald was in the room, took the stage and hugged Adele in tears. Here is the Monday morning plan served to you: