Adele Neth Worth: Who are your neighbors in your luxurious Beverly Hills mansion?

Adele is one of the biggest music stars in the world, and his songs are heard by fans around the globe, regardless of their mother tongue.

Adele was born in Tottenham, London, on May 5, 1988 under the name Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, and was raised by her mother Penny Adkins, due to her father leaving when she was only 2 years old.

In 2006 he graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology from Croydon, and after a friend posted a three-song demo on Myspace, his career took off.

Adele’s net worth over the years

The rise to stardom of Adele began in 2009 with the release of his first studio album ’19’, which sold more than 2.2 million copies in the first few months, and with it also came his first Grammy awards.

By 2015 he released his third album ‘25‘ and became the best seller that year with more than 17.4 million copies soldthe following year he would go on tour and tickets were sold out everywhere, for concerts in North America more than 10 million people tried to buy one of the 750,000 available.

Adele has sold over 100 million records all over the world.

In 2011, Adele had a net worth of $20 million, and just two years later she had a net worth of $50 million, which doubled in 2016, when it reached $100 million.

What is Adele’s current net worth and where does she live?

Adele has a Estimated net worth of about $220 million according to several specialized websites.

The British singer-songwriter has a number of real estate properties to her name, including her primary residence in West SussexEngland, valued at about 11 million dollars.

In 2016 he bought a house in Beverly Hills for 9.5 million dollarswhere she is a neighbor of Penelope Cruz, Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana Y nicole richie among other celebrities.

It has been reported that in 2021 he paid $58 million to acquire a mansion in Beverly Park that was previously owned by Sylvester Stallone.