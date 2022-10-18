Adele, one step away from being an EGOT artist: what is it and what 17 celebrities have this status

Adele is one step away from becoming an EGOT artist. After having achieved five Emmy Awards for his documentary One night with Adele, he only has one award left to achieve that status. The same thing happens to Ringo Starr, Paul MCCARTNEY Y Eminem, who after the gala on Saturday are in the same situation. But what is EGOT status?

What is EGOT status?

To be an EGOT artist it is essential to have won the top four awards in the world: Emmy (in television), Grammy (in music), Oscar (in cinema) and Tony (in theater).

The EGOT is considered the greatest achievement in show business. Very few have achieved it, although many are on the way, such as Barack Obamawhich already has two of four.

What seventeen artists have managed to be EGOT?

To this day, only seventeen artists they have been lucky enough to win the four major awards in the entertainment industry. They are actors, screenwriters, singers, producers and screenwriters.

The architect Richard Rodger s (1962),

s (1962), The actress Rita Moreno (1977),

(1977), The actress Helen Hayes (1977),

(1977), The actor John Gielgud (1991),

(1991), The actress Audrey Hepburn (1994),

(1994), The composer Marvin Hamlisch (nineteen ninety five),

(nineteen ninety five), the orchestrator Jonathan Tunick (1997),

(1997), Film director Mike Nichols (2001),

(2001), The screenwriter Mel Brooks (2001),

(2001), The actress Whoopi Goldberg (2002),

(2002), The producer Scott Rudin (2012),

(2012), The composer Robert Lopez (2014),

(2014), The singer John Legend (2018),

(2018), The author Tim Rice (2018),

(2018), The composer Andrew Lloyd Webber (2018),

(2018), The composer Alan Menken (2020),

(2020), And the last one, the actress Jennifer Hudson (2022).

Who will be next? For now there are already four who have all the ballots