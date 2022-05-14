Adele, Penélope Cruz and more famous who are from Taurus

Taurus people are those born between April 20 and May 20. This sign is the second of the zodiac and its element is Earth. His symbol is the bull, which represents his willpower and perseverance. They are characterized by being one of the most determined and persevering signs of the zodiacal wheel.

Your Earth element gives you pragmatism and a reflective mind. They are great thinkers and have no problem taking time when making decisions, since they want to do it safely. They are guided by reason and intellect, but they don’t like to be questioned or things not done their way.

Despite being calm and stable, they have a strong personality that can vary depending on their mood and can get angry easily. Many Taurus people they have a bad character, but inside they are sweet and affectionate beings.

Taurus women are affectionate and stubborn, they work for what they want. They like to spend time at home and with their family, this being their priority. They work to ensure the well-being of those they love and are characterized by being guardians of their homes. Some Taurus moms can even become very overprotective.

Romantic, homelike, relaxed and responsible are characteristics that perfectly describe the women of this sign of the Earth element.

Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom – April 21

The longest-living monarch in history is one of the most powerful women in the world. With more than 70 years on the British throne, she has shown through various historical events that she is a determined woman.

Isabel had to assume her role at 25 years of age, taking charge of one of the most influential roles of the time. In addition, As a good Taurus person, she is a protective mother of her children who does not hesitate to say what she thinks and act for the good of his family.

Queen Elizabeth II has stayed in her place more than anyone else and, as a good Taurus mother, she does everything to protect her children

Gigi Hadid – April 23

The American model who became a new mother along with Zayn Malik, has the typical characteristics of Taurus people. Bella Hadid’s older sister has a charming personality, who knows how to leave behind the glamor of the catwalk for her daily life.

Gigi resides with her family on a farm, where she lived most of her life, showing that She is a woman with her feet on the ground.

Gigi Hadid can be produced and natural, which speaks of a dynamic personality typical of Taurus people. Evan Agostini – Invision

Lizzo – April 27

The American singer and rapper has been active for more than a decade, however she has risen to fame in recent years.

The work of this artist over the years has shown that she is a constant and persevering womanwho knew how to have patience to achieve success with collaborations with other renowned artists such as Cardi B, Missy Elliot and Ariana Grande.

The singer Lizzo persevered until she achieved success, a very bullfighting attitude THE NATION

Jessica Alba – April 28

Mother of three children and star of blockbuster movies like The Fantastic Four, Jessica Alba She is a responsible and talented woman.. Just like Taurus people, he devotes much of his time and efforts to his family.

Over the years has managed to stay current in the public eyedemonstrating his perseverance as an artist.

Jessica Alba, born under the sign of Taurus, has known how to be constant to maintain her career Archive

Penelope Cruz – April 28

She is one of the most beloved Spanish actresses by the public, who has an extensive career. She is the wife of actor Javier Bardem and mother of his two children, Penélope is a woman dedicated to her two great passions: family and acting.. Her personal life has not prevented her from developing as an actress, earning Oscar nominations.

Penélope Cruz impresses with her beauty at 48 years old Gerard Julien – AFP

Adele – May 5

Adele surprised everyone by putting a break in her music career to dedicate herself to her family, as a good Taurus person. In different interviews he has expressed his taste for the homely. Despite being one of the most recognized singers worldwide, maintains a calm and friendly personality with everyone.

Despite her world fame, Adele kept her feet on the ground and, as a good bullfighter, knew how to pause her career for her family. Simon Emmett – Sony Music

Lena Dunham – May 13

Scriptwriter, director, writer and actress, are some of the words that define this woman defender of gender equality. Lena is a kind person but who knows how to express what he thinks, even if at times he shows his bad character in doing so. She is stubborn and very sure of her ideas, which she has been able to capture in series of her own, such as Girls.

Lena Dunham’s feminist claims earned her a bad character, but her entire career is crossed by the comic Instagram

Megan Fox – May 16

This American actress and model exhibits many qualities of Taurus women. Megan has a feminine and delicate appearance that contrasts with her strong and determined personality.. She is a dedicated mother to her three children who maintains a romantic spirit in your lifewhich can be seen with his current partner, the musician and rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox balances a delicate appearance with a determined personality, characteristic of Taurus people MIKE COPPOLA – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Gabriela Sabatini – May 16

Gabriela Sabatini’s determination led her to great achievements at an early age, a characteristic of Taurus people Alejandro Guyot – The Nation

Taurus people and Gabriela Sabatini have many qualities in common. Her constant work with tennis has led her to be the most important tennis player in Argentina. In her career, she won the US Open and went on to compete in numerous Grand Slams. In this way, has proven to be a determined, responsible woman with a great willpower.