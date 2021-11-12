Adele presents 30, a new album after six years of silence: “Today I’m no longer afraid of loneliness”

The countdown has officially started as early as mid-October, when Adele released the single “Easy on Me”, Which with 19.7 million plays in a single day smashed the record of South Koreans BTS and their“ Butter ”becoming the most listened to song in a single day on Spotify. But now it gets to the heart.

MORE INFORMATION

At the exit of “30”, The new album by the British pop diva, which will break a six-year long silence (as many as have passed since the previous“ 25 ”), is just a week away.

The processing of “30”

A lot of anticipation, also fueled by a long exclusive interview that the singer granted to the US edition of Rolling Stone magazine, in which she talked a preview of the songs of the new album, in stores and on streaming platforms from November 19th. Adele explained that “30” was inspired by the divorce with ex-husband Simon Konecki, father of son Angelo (9 years): the two met in 2011 and married in 2018, but the relationship came to an end this year. following.

The voice of “Someone like you” started working on the album at the end of 2019, closing it in 2020: “It’s not a collection of ballads that everyone expects”, teases Rolling Stone. The only song that actually talks about the divorce from Konecki is the same “Easy on Me”, a ballad in perfect Adele style that represents the ideal link with “25” (and it is no coincidence that he wrote and produced it with Greg Kurstin, the same as “Hello”): “I no longer recognized myself – told the pop star to the magazine – I don’t know if it was because I had Saturn against or because I was about to turn thirty. But I really didn’t know who I was anymore ”.

The breakup with the ex-husband

You know “Eat pray love”, the film by Ryan Murphy starring Julia Roberts in the role of a woman who after divorcing her husband decides to leave everything to embark on a trip around the world? Here, Adele did more or less the same thing, as told in the interview. After the breakup with her ex-husband, the singer began to travel, to go on excursions: Jamaica, Greece, the Arizona desert. “I was looking for energy,” he said. He also started going to the gym and training. Not to sculpt the body or lose weight (but he lost kilos: 30 in all, curiously like the title of the album), but to let off steam: “I was looking for inner well-being”.

In the meantime, she has also reconnected relations with her father, Mark Evans, who had abandoned her when she was only three years old: “I have always suffered from abandonment syndrome because of this – she explained – today, however, I am no longer afraid of loneliness”. The man, who was struggling with alcohol addiction, had been suffering from cancer for some time: he died last May, at the age of 57. Adele had just in time to let him preview the songs of the new album.

Tracks from the new album

“The album begins with a tribute to Judy Garland titled ‘Strangers by nature'”, still teases Rolling Stone. Adele co-wrote the piece with Ludwig Göransson, an Oscar-winning Swedish composer (his soundtrack for “Black Panther”). The two wrote the song after seeing the biopic “Judy” about Garland’s life. “My little love” is dedicated to his son Angelo: “I wanted him to know what we were all going through.

He is of the sign of Libra, he replied: ‘Don’t worry, mom: relax’ “. In addition to Greg Kurstin, Tobas Jesso Jr. (former author of “When we were young” for her, among the hits of “25”), Max Martin and Shellback, the record also features the hand of the London producer Inflo, who, according to the previews, has joined Adele in “Woman Like Me”, “Hold On” and “Love Is a Game”. The songs, he revealed in the interview with the magazine, are inspired by the albums of Donny Hathaway, The Carpenters, Al Green, Marvin Gaye, giants of soul and American R&B: “He said to me: ‘Listen to them well. They are not perfect records. Musicians get the notes wrong. But there is energy. Why record another version, if the one just made is perfect? ​​’”Adele said about the collaboration with Inflo.

The impact of the pandemic

“30”, the title of which refers to the years Adele was when she started writing it, should have been out months ago, then the publication has been postponed several times due to the pandemic: “If I hadn’t released it now, not I know if it would ever come out. I know I’d change my mind about the record and think, ‘It’s over now. Let’s think about the next one. ‘ I couldn’t afford it. This album deserved to be released, ”the singer said in the interview.

Aware that pre-Covid normality may not return in the near future, in the end the pop star has decided to release the record now: “Obviously today the situation is better than last year. But the day the album is released, someone will lose a loved one to Covid. And every time he listens to ‘Easy on me’ on the radio in the future, he will associate it with that moment ”.

The next concerts

Adele has also announced two concerts scheduled for 1 and 2 July 2022 in Hyde Park, London: tickets already sold out. On Sunday evening, the singer will offer another preview of “30”: she will do it with a show whose rights have been bought by the US broadcaster CBS. Entitled “Adele: One Night Only”, the special will see the pop star let herself be interviewed by American TV diva Oprah Winfrey, one of America’s most influential personalities, playing – five days before the album’s release – four songs from ” 30 “. Welcome back.

Adele, unveiled the songs of the new album: “A tale of when I used to go out getting drunk in pubs”