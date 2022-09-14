Adele puts one of her Beverly Hills mansions up for sale

Adele wants to receive $2 million dollars more than what she paid for the mansion.

the british Adele has put her Beverly Hills mansion up for sale, California, formerly owned by Nicole Richie. It is said that this is just the beginning of a series of sales that the singer plans to make.

Said property entered the real estate market at a cost of $12 million dollarswhich is a higher cost than the $10 million she paid Richie last year.

The media assure that Adele is interested in selling several of her properties in Beverly Hills because she already feels very comfortable at the $58 million mansion he bought from actor Sylvester Stallone.

It should also be remembered that Adele is just a short time away from starting her residency in Las Vegas, in which she will enjoy an extraordinary villa located in the Nobu Village of the Caesars Palace resort.

The happy buyer of this mansion will be able to boast of being the neighbor of great stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz.

the main house it has an extension of 5,515 square feet distributed in four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, hall, living room, games room, library, dining room, kitchen, laundry room, gym and other amenities.

The kitchen stands out for its white marble cabinets and countertops, so the high-end stainless steel appliances stand out.

In the main room there is space for a living room with a fireplace, a large bed, a television, a dressing room and an impressive bathroom with a bathtub and other details.

Master bedroom has a luxurious private bathroom/ The Grosby Group

Its exterior is also dreamed of for its green areas, swimming pool, spa area, orchard, fruit trees, court, outdoor dining area, barbecue area and other ideal spaces to enjoy the outdoors.

