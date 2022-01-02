Adele ready to buy Sylvester Stallone’s mansion, the singer offered 58 million dollars

Everything would suggest a relatively easy negotiation between two people who certainly do not have big money problems, but this is not the case and not due to the lack of liquidity. The parties involved, at the moment, are the movie star of Hollywood, Sylvester Stallone, and the English singer, known worldwide, Adele. Object of the latter’s desire, the splendid and enormous estate of Stallone a Beverly Hills , which is, for the most part, occupied by a mega-luxury mansion, which the British superstar allegedly has his eye on.

A million dollar deal

Let’s rewind the thread of the story. American actor Sylvester Stallone has decided to sell his Beverly Hills mansion. The problem, however, is that no one, until now, has wanted to pay i 110 million dollars, at the exchange 96, 7 million euros and small change, requested initially . This forced the iconic “Rambo“to cut the price, several times a year, despite the fact that his property is one of the largest in the area. Now, however, something seems to have changed definitively or almost.

Close to a solution?