Adele revealed to her followers that she suffers from a terrible disease

british singer Adele He is at his best artistic moment, since after releasing his successful album ’30’ in 2021 he continues to achieve triumphs. As is known, the artist is well offering concerts in Las Vegas, United States.

However, a few days ago, he confessed to his followers that he has been suffering from a disease that is causing severe pain in one of his legs, since he suffers from sciatica. According to ‘Cosmopolitan’ magazine, it was revealed that while Adele was walking from one side of the stage to the other at Caesars Palace Coliseum on December 31, she addressed her public and confessed to her illness.

“I have to waddle these days, because I have really bad sciatica.” As is known, in an interview in 2021, the interpreter of ‘Rolling in the deep’ had already revealed her problems with back pain.

“I slipped my first record when I was 15 years old from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth record went flying. In January, I slipped and then where I had a C-section, my core muscle was useless,” she said.

He also revealed that he has always had those strong pains. “I’ve had back pain for, like, half my life, really. It breaks out, usually due to stress or stupid posture,” she added.

How old is Adele?

The famous British singer named Adele Laurie Blue Adkins or simply Adele was born on May 5, 1998 in Tottenham, London, United Kingdom. This 2023, she turned 35 years old with a successful career full of recognition.

