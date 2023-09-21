Adele talks openly about her addiction

Adele is an iconic figure in the music industry. The British singer has mesmerized the world with her powerful voice, unique style and personality. Moreover, recently She has been praised for her physical transformation in recent years after losing 45 kg. Year,

Now, the artist has made headlines after overcoming his addiction, which took a lot of hard work for him: “it Week I decided to stop taking coffee , “It was harder than quitting smoking, even harder than when you want to quit drinking.”

Adele explained that she has stopped drinking coffee and has had many side effects, but the thing she has noticed most are the headaches: “I’ve had a migraine all week. I had a terrible headache for two days because I bit it. My head was throbbing. It was as if there was a drill going on inside my brain. “It was a lot,” he said.

The singer has stated that she “About 25 Decaffeinated Coffees Trying to Fool You“For his brain, but in the end, the thing that helps him most to overcome this addiction is the adrenaline of concerts.

“Caffeine and adrenaline must be similar because As soon as I came on stage and everyone started singing for me, my headache disappeared a little. A nice relief. So if you see me shaking, don’t worry. I’m also trying to fix it with sugar. I had two slices of apple pie for dinner tonight. “I ate that instead of eating my normal dinner,” he said.